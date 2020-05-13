Kansas 4-H officials have announced that the popular Discovery Days event, which brings together several hundred youth from across the state each year, is moving to an online format at the end of May.
Discovery Days is one of K-State’s longest-running traditions, now in its 96th year. More than 400 youth from 84 Kansas counties who attended last year.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on mass gatherings, however, Kansas 4-H is adapting to still offer a learning opportunity for youth, said 4-H and youth development specialist Shane Potter.
Kansas youth are encouraged to register online through the Kansas 4-H website at www.kansas4-h.org.
This year’s program, set for May 27 to 29, includes live sessions each morning as well as interactive small-group sessions in the afternoon. There will also be many recorded sessions available for youth to view at their leisure.
Ironically, Discovery Day organizers—including several Kansas youth—had already planned this year’s event around the theme, “2020: A Vision for the Future.” With the move to an online format, some of that future is happening now, according to Potter.
In the past, Discovery Days activities were open to youth ages 13 to 18. While the content may be more applicable for that age group, Potter said that youth of all ages are welcome to participate in this year’s online format.
Potter added that Discovery Days continues to focus on career and college readiness, community service and hands-on learning. He said youth also will have an opportunity to purchase a Discovery Days T-shirt, as in past years.
For more information on Discovery Days and to register, visit www.Kansas4-H.org.
