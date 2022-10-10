Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Online Access Plus Print
Subscribing to our services is a three step process. First you have to create an account and then you have to pick if you want to subscribe to digital and or print.
Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
When you click get started below it will walk you through creating an online account to attach your print subscription number to.
After your account is created it will ask you to either add a subscription for online access or click on the print subscriber button. Click the print subscriber button header and it will open a dropdown, now click on get started. The page will reload and you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code.
IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO USE THE NUMBER OFF OF THE MOST RECENT ISSUE OR ANYTHING AFTER JANUARY 28, 2019 TO GAIN ACCESS!
OLD ACCOUNT NUMBERS WILL NOT WORK
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal or Midwest Ag Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Thanks to collaboration between the Iowa Space Grant Consortium, Iowa 4-H and the Iowa State University Integrated Pest Management Program, Iowa youth will participate in a global research effort to grow crops on the moon.
The 2022-23 Plant the Moon and Plant Mars Challenge begins next spring. It’s a global science experiment and learning activity with a project-based challenge: Who can grow the best crops using lunar or Martian regolith simulants?
The challenge is a program of the Institute of Competition Sciences in partnership with the University of Central Florida CLASS Exolith Laboratory and NASA Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute. According to the Institute of Competition Sciences, the challenge is designed in support of NASA’s Artemis Program. It connects space science and planetary research with down-to-Earth concepts to introduce students to genuine, rigorous academic research.
Iowa 4-H will be supporting 15 youth teams through funding from the Iowa Space Grant Consortium and the ISU Integrated Pest Management Program. Teams will receive simulated moon soil and other materials to conduct plant growth experiments. Youth will partner with a current research scientist to design and execute their experiments. Iowa State University graduate students in different plant science fields will communicate virtually with the teams they mentor to provide guidance throughout the program.
The program kicks off in January 2023, with experiments being conducted February through April. Teams must prepare and submit a report for NASA scientists by the end of April, and a closing symposium and awards ceremony is held in May.
“This is a great opportunity for youth to participate in citizen science with a global leader in science and technology like NASA. They can contribute to NASA’s mission and learn about both plants and space. If anything can make plant science cool, it’s growing plants in space,” said Maya Hayslett, crop science youth education specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.