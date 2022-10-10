Thanks to collaboration between the Iowa Space Grant Consortium, Iowa 4-H and the Iowa State University Integrated Pest Management Program, Iowa youth will participate in a global research effort to grow crops on the moon.

young-scientists.jpg

Young scientists at Van Allen Elementary School are participating in a global research effort to grow crops on the moon. (Courtesy photo.)

The 2022-23 Plant the Moon and Plant Mars Challenge begins next spring. It’s a global science experiment and learning activity with a project-based challenge: Who can grow the best crops using lunar or Martian regolith simulants?

plant-moon-pots.jpg

Youth are experimenting with growing plants in simulated moon soil at Van Allen Elementary School in Chariton. (Photo by Dawn Morgan.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.