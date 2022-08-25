4h-livestock-sweepstakes-winners.jpg

The top 10 individuals in the 2022 Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes include (left to right) August Hulse, Lyle Perrier, Aiden Yoho, Calley Stubbs, Weston Schrader, James DeRouchey, Lane Higbe, Cecilia Newby and Tate Crystal. Not pictured: Tanner Hommertzheim. (Courtesy photo.)

Approximately 300 Kansas 4-H members from 66 counties participated in the 2022 Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes Aug. 20 and 21, hosted by Kansas State University’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry.

Throughout the weekend, 4-H members participated in the state livestock judging contest, meat judging contest, livestock skillathon and livestock quiz bowl.

