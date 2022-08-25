Approximately 300 Kansas 4-H members from 66 counties participated in the 2022 Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes Aug. 20 and 21, hosted by Kansas State University’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry.
Throughout the weekend, 4-H members participated in the state livestock judging contest, meat judging contest, livestock skillathon and livestock quiz bowl.
Individually, 4-H members who participated in all three activities (livestock and meat judging and skillathon) were entered in the Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes. August Hulse from the Central Kansas District was named the top individual, followed by:
2nd – Lyle Perrier, Greenwood County
3rd – Aidan Yoho, Southwind District
4th – Calley Stubbs, Sunflower District
5th – Weston Schrader, Central Kansas District
6th – James DeRouchey, Pottawatomie County
7th – Lane Higbie, Frontier District
8th – Cecillia Newby, Wildcat District
9th – Tanner Hommertzheim, Sedgwick County
10th – Tate Crystal, Southwind District
Southwind District No. 2 won the Livestock Sweepstakes Champion Team Award with the best combined team performance in livestock judging, livestock skillathon, livestock quiz bowl and meat judging. Teams in the top five included Wildcat District No. 1, second; Frontier District No. 1, third; Central Kansas District No. 1, fourth; and Pottawatomie County, fifth.
The team champions for the livestock skillathon and livestock quiz bowl will represent Kansas at their respective national 4-H contest later this fall.
Kansas also will be represented by an all-star team at the national 4-H livestock judging contest in Louisville, Kentucky. Based on their performance in the state livestock judging contest, a group of 20 young people were selected to advance to the team selection process. This will include a series of livestock evaluation workshops and opportunities provided by the K-State livestock judging team.
This is the second year Kansas will be represented by an all-star team at the national 4-H meat judging contest during the American Royal. The top 10 kids will participate in several educational opportunities and meat evaluation workshops with the K-State meat judging team throughout the fall as part of the all-star team selection process.
The Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes program is also sponsored by Kansas Pork Association, Kansas Beef Council, Kansas State University College of Agriculture, Konza Veterinary Clinic, Ag Tech, Lyons Ranch, Judd Ranch and Farm Talk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.