Fall has brought a resurgence of highly pathogenic avian influenza nationwide, and this week the Kansas Department of Agriculture identified HPAI in two Kansas counties: Johnson County and Neosho County.

Both new HPAI locations are in non-commercial mixed species flocks, and KDA is working closely with USDA–APHIS on a joint incident response. KDA officials quarantined the affected premises, and birds on both properties will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease.

