High Plains Journal has partnered with 4-H to support the national organization’s current fundraising campaign, #Opportunity4All. Through the end of the year, the weekly publication will donate 25% of new, renewal and gift subscription rates to 4-H. HPJ has committed to donating at least $22,500 to 4-H National as a result of this effort.
“Our publication has many ties to 4-H,” said Associate Publisher Zac Stuckey. “Many of our staff members are 4-H alumni, are parents of members, or are adult volunteers in their local 4-H programs. We see that the rural High Plains communities we serve directly benefit from the opportunities 4-H provides our young people through its programming and activities. It was only natural that we follow the 4-H principles and give back to a program we believe helps make the best better.”
Visit www.hpjsubscribe.com to purchase subscriptions online to benefit this 4-H partnership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.