Ford County 4-Hers will be celebrating National 4-H Week October 6 to 12. This year’s theme, “Inspire Kids to Do,” is a campaign that will give kids more opportunities to do and empower them with the skills they need to succeed in life and a career. To celebrate National 4-H Week, our 4-Hers will be spend the month of October writing promotional letters to the editors of local newspapers in Ford County, Kansas, detailing their 4-H experience.
4-H is the nation’s largest, positive youth development and mentoring organization. 4-H life skills programs are available through 4-H clubs, camps, afterschool and school enrichment programs. 4‑H is an organization that is delivered by Cooperative Extension, K-State Research and Extension in Kansas. This is an organization of more than 100 public universities nation-wide that provides experiences for young people to learn by doing.
Ford County has 126 club members, six Cloverbuds made up of 5- and 6-year-olds, and 89 wonderful volunteers who participate and support the activities of seven community clubs and two project clubs. These youth participate in a wide variety of projects and activities ranging from robotics and photography to livestock judging, leadership activities and camping experiences. We have also have a bilingual community club and activities to fit everyone’s interests.
Research has shown that 4-H youth members, in comparison with other youth, are 3.3 times more likely to contribute to their communities; have significantly lower drug, cigarette, and alcohol use; are 2.3 times more likely to exercise and be physically active; and are nearly two times more likely to go to college.
Study can be accessed at www.4-h.org/about/youth-development-research/positive-youth-development-study.
We believe in empowering kids with the skills they need to succeed. In 4-H, mentors inspire kids to be doer by empowering them to pursue their passions and chart their own course.
Here in Ford County, we follow the 4-H motto and strive to “Make the Best Better!” We hope you will support the 4-Hers of Ford County and the future leaders of Kansas as they work to make the clubs, the communities they live in, their country and their world a better place!
For more information on the 4-H program in Ford County, call the Ford County Extension Office at 620-227-4542 or visit us online at www.ford.ksu.edu.
—Andrea Burns is the Ford County (Kansas) Extension director
