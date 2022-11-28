Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Central Michigan Chippewas Football Game, Thursday, September 1, 2022, Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK. Bruce Waterfield/OSU Athletics

OSU Spirit Rider Rob Bomhoff and his trusty steed, Bullet, get Cowboys fans on their feet following a touchdown at Boone Pickens Stadium. (Photo by Bruce Waterfield, OSU Athletics.)

When he was 7, Rob Bomhoff attended his first Oklahoma State football game. After seeing Bullet and the OSU Spirit Rider race across the field after the first touchdown, Bomhoff told his mom he wanted to do that one day.

That day has arrived. Following a year on the Spirit Rider ground crew, Bomhoff was selected as the 2022-2023 Spirit Rider. He has raced out to the 30-yard line following each Cowboys touchdown at Boone Pickens Stadium this football season. It’s guaranteed that the smile on his face when he and Bullet run back into the tunnel in the west endzone is just as big as it was when he was sitting in the stands as a 7-year-old watching Bullet for the first time.

