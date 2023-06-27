Arkansas Livestock Show

(Photo by Ryan McGeeney, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.)

Aside from the practicality of raising animals for income or food, there’s also the thrill of stepping into the show ring with a prized animal and winning accolades.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will host a free Livestock 101 Clinic on July 15 for youth interested in learning to show cattle, sheep, market goats, dairy goats, sheep, swine, rabbits and poultry. The clinic will take place 8 a.m to 5 p.m. at the Drew County Fairgrounds, AR-35 East in Monticello. Registration is due by June 30 and available at https://bit.ly/livestock-clinic.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.