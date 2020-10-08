4-H enrollment opened Oct. 1, and thanks to the generous support of donors, Wildcat District students in Kansas can enroll in the state program this year without paying the required $15 annual fee.
“Dozens of people bought dinner tickets, bid on silent auction items and sponsored our annual fundraiser,” said Jerry Hall, Wildcat Extension Education Foundation chairman. “Thanks to their support, we can cover the enrollment fees for hundreds of students throughout our district. We hope that by removing any financial barrier to student enrollment, we will have even more kids involved in the great programming and activities offered by our local 4-H clubs.”
The Wildcat District Education Foundation was created in 2018 to solicit and receive funds in order to support and promote the activities of K-State Research and Extension’s Wildcat District, which covers Crawford, Labette, Montgomery and Wilson Counties.
To become a 4-H member, parents can call their county 4-H agent to determine which club is the best fit for their family. When enrolling into the online system, parents should choose “pay by check” rather than completing payment online to ensure the foundation covers the enrollment charge.
Students participating in 4-H can receive guidance on a variety of designated projects including STEM, shooting sports, foods, horticulture, leadership and livestock. If a student has an interest in something unrelated to any designated 4-H project, that student may also develop and pursue their own project plan.
Over 80 people attended the fundraising event in February, which was held in Parsons. Details will be announced later this year as plans are finalized for the next fundraiser in spring, 2021. To donate to the Wildcat District Education Foundation, or for more information, call the Girard Extension Office at 620-724-8233.
