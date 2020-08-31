The COVID-19 pandemic has definitely affected our daily lifestyle in numerous ways. One of the most important questions that arose due to COVID-19 was whether or not to hold a county fair in multiple counties across the nation. Luckily, Kingman County held its county fair with multiple precautionary measures to slow down the spread of COVID-19. The carnival, in-person purple ribbon food auction, in-person livestock auction, community meal, medallion hunt, fishing tournament, and tractor pull were just a few of the activities that were canceled due to the pandemic. COVID-19 also affected each individual 4-H family. I personally had to decrease the number of projects that I completed for the fair this year. I was not the only person from Kingman County to do so, however. 4-H member Kristyn of the Vinita 4-H Club also decreased the number of projects that she built. It was very difficult for Kristyn to find materials to build her projects, due to the pandemic. Kristyn’s mom and leader of the Vinita 4-H Club Cami said, “We weren’t able to go to stores early this spring to look at clothes and other items for project ideas.” Another drawback for many families was not being able to camp. Cami and Kristyn were just one of the many families affected by this. “We are having to drive back and forth since we can’t camp.” Many other families living more than 15 miles away from the fairgrounds faced this same challenge. I am not the only one to miss seeing my friends since March, when schools were shut down. 4-H members Kendall of the Cunningham 4-H Club and Leo of the Hawk 4-H Club also feel the same way. Leo believes that it was nice to have the ability to see our friends and 4-H family after being locked down at home for a long period of time. Leo also said, “I am upset that I won’t be able to go to the State Fair and enjoy time with my friends at the carnival.” His concern is absolutely correct, because the carnival is just one of the things that has been canceled for the 2020 Kansas State Fair. Many parents of young children were scared to bring their young child to the county fair due to COVID-19. One of the many parents was Jerika, a 4-H mom of the Norwich 4-H Club. Jerika said, “We didn’t bring our child to a lot of the judging and it is her first fair so she’s disappointed in that.” COVID-19 has adversely affected 4-H and the county fairs in multiple ways. This pandemic has brought us an interesting once-in-a-lifetime experience for all of us. But we as the 4-H community have definitely continued to “learn by doing,” and not a single day do we sway away from that path. We 4-Hers have also continued to “Make the Best Better” and we are definitely able to defeat any obstacle in our path to success.
—Sukesh Kamesh is a 4-H member from Kingman County, Kansas.
