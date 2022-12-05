Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
David Gammill, Vice-Chairman, Oklahoma Wheat Commission; Thomas Coon, Vice President, Dean and Director of DASNR; Clayton and Tara Fisher, parents; Blayne Arthur, Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture; Becky Bedwell, Blaine County 4-H Educator and Keith Kisling, Chairman, Oklahoma Wheat Research Foundation present Emery Fisher 4-H Champion and Grand Champion awards for winning the 2022 State 4-H/FFA Junior Wheat Show overall. (Photo by Todd Johnson, Oklahoma State University.)
Kevin Frazier; David Gammill, Vice-Chairman, Oklahoma Wheat Commission; Dr. Thomas Coon, Vice President, Dean and Director of DASNR; Chad and Bonnie Otto, parents; Blayne Arthur, Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture; Keith Kisling, Chairman, Oklahoma Wheat Research Foundation and Caleb Horne, FFA NW Vice-President present Tanner Otto his champion awards for winning 1st place and overall champion in the FFA Division in the 2022 State 4-H/FFA Junior Wheat Show. (Photo by Todd Johnson, Oklahoma State University.)
Emery Fisher, daughter of Clayton and Tara Fisher, was awarded the overall grand champion award showing her Doublestop CL Plus variety in the 2022 Oklahoma 4-H/FFA Junior Wheat Show. Fisher placed 4th in production and milling and 12th in baking, earning her the title of 1st place as the 4-H champion, and overall grand champion of the 4-H/FFA Junior Wheat Show. Fisher is from the Okeene 4-H chapter.
Tanner Otto, son of Chad and Bonnie, was awarded 1st place and FFA champion showing his Doublestop CL Plus variety in the 2022 Oklahoma 4-H/FFA Junior Wheat Show. Otto placed 3rd in production and milling and 14th in baking, earning him the awards. Otto is a member of the Ponca City FFA chapter.
Fisher, a member of the Okeene 4-H club in Blaine County, received $3000 in scholarship monies for the 1st place and Champion win. Emery also won $750 premium from Oklahoma Genetics Inc. for winning 1st place and then Grand Champion overall in the competition with the Doublestop CL Plus variety. Emery also received a $500 premium for being 4-H champion and grand champion from WestBred® and received an additional $350 premium for 1st place and Grand Champion from the Oklahoma Wheat Research Foundation, along with a $22.50 premium for production, milling, bake contest and trophy.
Otto, a member of the Ponca City FFA in Kay County, received $3000 in scholarship monies for his accomplishments with his Doublestop CL Plus variety. Tanner also won a $500 premium from Oklahoma Genetics Inc for winning 1st place and FFA Champion with the Doublestop CL Plus variety and a $250 premium for being FFA champion from WestBred. In addition, he received $100 premium for 1st place from the Oklahoma Wheat Research Foundation, along with a $27.50 premium for production, milling, bake contest and trophies.
