Bob Howard 2013 Master Agronomist Plant and Soils Sciences Oklahoma State University

Bob Howard, a longtime Southwest Oklahoma wheat, pasture, and cattle producer, has been named the 2023 recipient of Governor Kevin Stitt’s Outstanding Achievement in Agriculture Award. Howard is the 26th inductee into the Oklahoma Agriculture Hall of Fame, which is the state’s most prestigious agricultural honor.

Howard, who passed away last April at the age of 75, will be honored at the annual Ag Day at the Capitol event in Oklahoma City on April 11.

