Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Bob Howard, a longtime Southwest Oklahoma wheat, pasture, and cattle producer, has been named the 2023 recipient of Governor Kevin Stitt’s Outstanding Achievement in Agriculture Award. Howard is the 26th inductee into the Oklahoma Agriculture Hall of Fame, which is the state’s most prestigious agricultural honor.
Howard, who passed away last April at the age of 75, will be honored at the annual Ag Day at the Capitol event in Oklahoma City on April 11.
Howard’s career was spent bettering Oklahoma’s agriculture industry through research and innovation. His partnership with OSU Extension resulted in improvements to wheat and pasture production systems still implemented today.
“We are so proud to call Bob Howard our 2023 Agriculture Hall of Fame inductee,” said Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur. “Bob was not only a critical player and innovator in the state’s crop commodity industry, but a trusted community member and friend to many. His impact on Oklahoma’s agriculture certainly lives on.”
Over the years, numerous county, regional, and state projects were conducted on Howard’s farm. One long-term study led Howard to transition several of his fields to a no-till or minimum till operation, which helped control most of the erosion on the property. In 2013, Howard was given OSU’s prestigious Master Agronomist award.
Howard was a supporter of agriculture youth development programs. While he served as the FFA instructor at the Navajo School system for only four years, Howard spent a lifetime helping kids in both the FFA and 4-H programs by sharing his knowledge and providing support. Howard also served in several leadership roles for commodity groups including the Oklahoma Cattleman’s Association, the Oklahoma Wheat Growers Association, and the Jackson County Farm Bureau Board.
Howard and his wife, Renee, raised three children together: attorney Chrystle Howard (Kruska), Judge Ryan Howard, and Senator Brent Howard. Howard’s family continues to build on his legacy, positively impacting the greater Southwest Oklahoma area for years to come.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.