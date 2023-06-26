Exhibitors earn awards, valuable experiences at Junior Livestock Show

(Journal photo by Holly Martin.)

With its many county fairs, livestock competitions, and rodeos, summer is the perfect season to highlight Nebraska agriculture. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture wants to remind livestock owners that summer is also the perfect time to protect your animals and keep them healthy by following strict biosecurity measures.

“Just like people can spread illness to each other when gathered in a group, livestock diseases can be spread by contact with sick animals,” said State Veterinarian Roger Dudley. “We want livestock owners to be aware and practice good biosecurity measures with their animals, particularly with animals participating in livestock competitions and shows.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.