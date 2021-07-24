Life has a way of throwing curveballs to some people. Madie Marshall has had two in her short life.
Marshall was recently diagnosed with cancer for the second time, which followed a car accident in June 2021. She was diagnosed and survived retinoblastoma when she was 5 months old, according to her uncle, Tim Marshall.
“They were able to save vision in one eye but had to remove her left eye just before her third birthday,” he said. “She was able to live a normal, cancer free life for 17 years.”
Tim is helping put together a benefit auction to help with expenses for his niece’s ongoing medical treatment. He’s planning a perpetual auction of a steer that came from a heifer that Madie showed in 4-H several years ago. The auction will be held Aug. 19 at Pratt Livestock in Pratt, Kansas.
“Madie was active in 4-H and showed cattle growing up, then graduated from Chaparral High School in 2019 and is currently a junior in animal science at Kansas State University,” he said. “Following a car wreck it was discovered that she is now fighting osteosarcoma.”
Tim said a young man is expected to donate his steer proceeds through the Barber County Fair’s premium sale to benefit Madie, and there will be a silent auction at the fair as well.
“The fair board has put together a silent auction with some neat things that range from a breeding fee on a really good local stud to some awesome handmade furniture,” he said.
The Barber County Fair runs from July 22 to 25 in Hardtner, Kansas.
Kylene Scott can be reached at 620-227-1804 or kscott@hpj.com.
