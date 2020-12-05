All-terrain vehicles can be as dangerous as they are fun to ride. Fortunately, the Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development program and Oklahoma Farm Bureau have launched a safety course to help children and families learn how to minimize risks associated with ATVs.
Oklahoma averages 18 to 24 ATV-related deaths each year, said Jim Rhodes, Oklahoma State University Extension educator, Oklahoma youth safety. Those numbers also include the nation’s highest rate of injury for children 16 and under driving adult-sized vehicles.
The Oklahoma Farm Bureau/Oklahoma 4-H ATV Training Facility in Guthrie, Oklahoma, teaches fundamentals such as proper protective gear and correct body positioning when riding. The program offers a team-building and leadership skills development component as well.
The class is available to 4-H groups, FFA chapters, church groups and families. The program is designed for both first-timers and seasoned riders, Rhodes said.
An ATV typically is designed to be ridden by a single person behind handlebars, and its four low-pressure tires are designed for rougher terrain. Proper gear such as a helmet, goggles, gloves, over-ankle boots, long-sleeve shirts and pants protect the rider in harsh environments.
Many children have gotten a self-esteem boost by the time the class is complete. When they work with others in the course, leaderships skills develop as well, Rhodes said.
As long as participants are wearing long-sleeve shirts, pants and over-ankle boots, Rhodes will provide other necessary safety equipment such as helmet and gloves for the course.
For more information or to schedule a class, contact Rhodes at jim.rhodes@okstate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.