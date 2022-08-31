Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Missouri State Fair offers an opportunity for members to exhibit their skills in the 4-H Building, their showmanship in the livestock arenas, and their character through demonstrations, says Maria Calvert, University of Missouri Extension 4-H state agriculture and natural resources educator.
Missouri State Fair visitors experienced firsthand the foundations of the 4-H program by browsing aisles of exhibits, cheering on youths in the show ring and participating in activities showcasing the 4-H project areas.
This year, the 4-H Building featured 118 youth demonstrations and 3,339 exhibits, 66 of which received Best of Show awards. Daily activities allowed visitors to engage with 4-H professionals and briefly experience the projects offered by 4-H.
During the 4-H Feeding Missouri Food Packing event, members packed 300 boxes (3,000 meals) for veterans. They were joined by Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn, Missouri State Fair Commissioner Byron Roach and Missouri State Fair Queen Elsie Kigar. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Chinn and Gov. Mike Parson received a tour of the 4-H Building by Missouri 4-H State Council Members and Ambassadors.
In the Mizzou Central Building, youth entrepreneurs sold original products and services as part of the Show-Me 4-H Wares program.
More than 1,038 4-H exhibitors took to the show rings with a total of 3,177 livestock entries; 201 youths entered 1,339 horses during the State Fair 4-H/FFA Horse Show that took place prior to the fair.
More than 55,000 members strong, Missouri 4-H is an active, dynamic organization of young people who are learning, growing and preparing to be the leaders of today and tomorrow—making a real difference in their community, country and world. 4-H is the youth development program of the University of Missouri and the nation’s Cooperative Extension System. For more information on Missouri 4-H, visit 4h.missouri.edu.
