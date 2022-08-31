The Missouri State Fair offers an opportunity for members to exhibit their skills in the 4-H Building, their showmanship in the livestock arenas, and their character through demonstrations, says Maria Calvert, University of Missouri Extension 4-H state agriculture and natural resources educator.

20220826-4hsf-1.jpg

2022 Missouri State Fair Queen Elsie Kigar assists with packing boxes of meals for veterans during the 4-H Feeding Missouri event at the fair. (Courtesy photo.)

Missouri State Fair visitors experienced firsthand the foundations of the 4-H program by browsing aisles of exhibits, cheering on youths in the show ring and participating in activities showcasing the 4-H project areas.

20220826-4hsf-2.jpg

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, center, visits the 4-H Building at the Missouri State Fair. (Courtesy photo.)

