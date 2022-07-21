uagleaders-cr-400.jpg

Teen leaders Kayla Streight, Jenna Kujac Schlieman, Cody Messer and Leif Haug facilitate the Unlock Ag Innovations Challenge with a group of youth. (Courtesy photo.)

This summer at county fairs and 4-H camps across Iowa, youth are using their critical thinking skills to take part in solving a real-world agriculture challenge through the 2022 4-H Ag Innovators Experience “Unlock Ag Innovations Challenge.”

Hands-on activities challenge youth to apply STEM skills to better understand the innovative tools, practices and technologies farmers use to make farming more environmentally sustainable. Participating youth will learn what these new technologies are, how they are being used to feed the world and how these innovations can benefit farmers and communities worldwide.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.