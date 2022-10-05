4-H-STEM-Challenge-2022-Explorers-of-the-Deep-432x259-1.jpg

During 4-H STEM Month this October, youth from across the country will apply their knowledge, creativity, and innovation to learn about science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) topics during the 15th annual 4-H STEM Challenge. This year’s theme, Explorers of the Deep, focuses on ocean exploration, marine science, and the impact of climate change on our oceans.

A recent survey commissioned by National 4-H Council showed that 84% of teens would like to be involved with shaping the future of our environment. Ocean exploration and research help scientists, policy makers, communities, and individuals prepare for and adapt to changing ocean conditions, many of which are resulting from climate change—making this a perfect theme to teach youth how they can get involved, no matter where they live.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.