On June 9 the Ellsworth County Junior Leaders hosted a day camp at the Ellsworth County Historical Society in Ellsworth, Kansas. Youth participated in afternoon activities including wildflower arrangements, blacksmithing, saddle making and making butter from raw milk. Fourteen junior leaders served as counselors to 38 elementary-aged children.
