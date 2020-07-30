The 22nd annual Wheatheart Wheat Conference for all area wheat producers will be online from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 6, using internet conferencing. Hosting the event are multiple Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service county offices.
“We decided to go online this year due to the virus concerns and also to give these producers the opportunity to get this information easier by not having to come in to a meeting,” said Scott Strawn, AgriLife Extension agricultural and natural resources agent for Ochiltree County. “Producers can use a laptop, a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, or they can use their desktop computer at home to participate.”
Participants must register and obtain the conference link by Aug. 4. Registration is $10. There will be a drawing for a $100 gift card sponsored by Texas Wheat Producers for those registered and logged in.
The topics and guest speakers will be Wheat Market Outlook and Marketing Strategies with Mark Welch, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension grain marketing economist, College Station, and Wheat Variety Selection with Jourdan Bell, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension agronomist, Amarillo. The results of the area wheat variety trials will also be shared.
To register or for more information, contact any of the following AgriLife Extension agents: Strawn, 806-435-4501, scott.strawn@ag.tamu.edu; J.R. Sprague, Lipscomb, 806-862-4601, jr.sprague@ag.tamu.edu; Matt Whiteley, Hansford, 806-659-4130, matt.whiteley@ag.tamu.edu; Kristy Slough, Hutchinson, 806-878-4026, klslough@ag.tamu.edu; or Sterling Scott, Roberts, 806-868-3191, sterling.scott@ag.tamu.edu.
