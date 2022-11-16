VENUE: Overton Hotel and Conference Center – Lubbock, TX
EMCEE: Tyne Morgan, Farm Report
Monday, March 27, 2023
Board Meeting: 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Speaker Dinner:
Reception – 6:30 pm
Dinner – 7:00 pm
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Annual Meeting
8:45 am – Registration
9:00 am– Call to order by Martin Stoerner
9:05 am – President’s Report
9:10 am – 2022 PCG Outstanding Cotton Agent Award
9:15 am – Tyne Morgan – Ag outlook and landscape
9:50 am - Break
10:00 am – Mark Messura, Cotton Incorporated
10:30 am – CEO Report
11:00 am – Break
11:20 am – Lunch
Keynote, John Kriesel
10 Minute break
Cotton U
1:00 pm – Legacy Panel, moderated by Tyne Morgan
Panelists – Mark, Bryce, Howard family
2:00 pm – Breakout Sessions
Robbie Minnich, National Cotton Council
Peter Dotray, Texas Tech University
Session TBD
2:45 pm – Breakout Sessions
Robbie Minnich, National Cotton Council
Peter Dotray, Texas Tech University
Session TBD
3:30 pm – Farmer panel, moderated by Steve Verett
Panelists – Stuart Briggeman, Tony Cox
4:30 pm – Closing remarks
4:40 pm – Cotton U social
