VENUE: Overton Hotel and Conference Center – Lubbock, TX 

EMCEE: Tyne Morgan, Farm Report

 

Monday, March 27, 2023

Board Meeting: 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm 

Speaker Dinner: 

    Reception – 6:30 pm 

    Dinner – 7:00 pm

 

Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Annual Meeting

8:45 am – Registration

9:00 am– Call to order by Martin Stoerner 

9:05 am – President’s Report 

9:10 am – 2022 PCG Outstanding Cotton Agent Award

9:15 am – Tyne Morgan – Ag outlook and landscape 

9:50 am - Break

10:00 am – Mark Messura, Cotton Incorporated 

10:30 am – CEO Report 

11:00 am – Break

11:20 am – Lunch

               Keynote, John Kriesel

10 Minute break 

 

Cotton U

1:00 pm – Legacy Panel, moderated by Tyne Morgan

     Panelists – Mark, Bryce, Howard family 

2:00 pm – Breakout Sessions

  • Robbie Minnich, National Cotton Council 

  • Peter Dotray, Texas Tech University

  • Session TBD

2:45 pm – Breakout Sessions 

  • Robbie Minnich, National Cotton Council

  • Peter Dotray, Texas Tech University 

  • Session TBD

3:30 pm – Farmer panel, moderated by Steve Verett 

                   Panelists – Stuart Briggeman, Tony Cox 

4:30 pm – Closing remarks 

4:40 pm – Cotton U social

 

