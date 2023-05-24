Wheat producers gathered on an overcast and rainy morning for the annual Lahoma Field Day at the North Central Research Station on May 19. OSU Extension specialists spoke about the current state of Oklahoma's wheat crop and the new varieties and technologies on the horizon.
Josh Bushong, Northwest district area Extension agronomist, presented a wheat herbicide technologies in weed management session. He also spoke about OSU's coaxium development. (Journal photo by Lacey Vilhauer.)
Annual Lahoma Field Day at the North Central Research Station
(Journal photo by Lacey Vilhauer.)
Root rot has been an issue for most of the wheat crop, except for fields that were planted a little late. (Journal photo by Lacey Vilhauer.)
Josh Lofton, associate professor and Extension economist and cropping system, spoke about soil health management. (Journal photo by Lacey Vilhauer.)
Brett Carver, regents professor and wheat genetics chair, covered the topic of wheat improvement and explained the characteristics of the new varieties bred at OSU. (Journal photo by Lacey Vilhauer.)
(Journal photo by Lacey Vilhauer.)
Meriem Aoen, assistant professor and small grains pathologist, gave an overview of the diseases and pest that affecting the 2023 crop. (Journal photo by Lacey Vilhauer.)
(Journal photo by Lacey Vilhauer.)
Amanda Silva, assistant professor and Extension small grains specialist, gave a presentation on the OSU wheat variety trials. (Journal photo by Lacey Vilhauer.)
Brian Arnall, OSU professor and Extension specialist in precision nutrient management gave a presentation on the G x N of nitrogen fertilization management. (Journal photo by Lacey Vilhauer.)
