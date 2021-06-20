STEERS
Place Tag Weight Feedyard Owner
1. 288 1540 Sunbelt Feeders Dale & Carol Voran
2. 506 1636 Brookover Feedyard Brookover Land Enterprises
3. 533 1602 HRC Feedyards LLC Rodney Drenon
4. 520 1578 Triangle H Cattle Company Grund Beef Genetics
5. 531 1456 HRC Feedyards LLC Schurrtop Angus & Charolais
6. 279 1600 Irsik & Doll Feedyard Grabbe Farms
7. 528 1472 HRC Feedyards LLC Schurrtop Angus & Charolais
8. 295 1494 Finney County Feeders Derek Sawyer
9. 300 1610 Finney County Feeders Derek Sawyer
10. 512 1602 Heritage Beef LLC Heritage Beef
11. 250 1606 Reeve Cattle Company Reeve Cattle Company
12. 274 1604 Lane County Feeders Foote Cattle
13. 523 1562 Triangle H Cattle Company Martin Angus
14. 283 1542 Sunbelt Feeders Dale & Carol Voran
15. 501 1526 Finney County Feeders Derek Sawyer
16. 519 1562 Triangle H Cattle Company Gardiner Angus Ranch
17. 289 1618 Sunbelt Feeders Mid America
18. 287 1568 Sunbelt Feeders Arcadia
19. 286 1530 Sunbelt Feeders Floyd Cattle
20. 522 1474 Triangle H Cattle Company Mayer Legacy
21. 521 1560 Triangle H Cattle Company Mayer Legacy
22. 502 1736 Finney County Feeders Derek Sawyer
23. 285 1434 Sunbelt Feeders Dale & Carol Voran
24. 291 1422 Sunbelt Feeders Mid America
25. 254 1500 Reeve Cattle Company Reeve Cattle Company
HEIFERS
Place Tag Weight Feedyard Owner
1. 460 1440 HRC Feedyards LLC Western Cattle
2. 423 1360 Sunbelt Feeders John McGraw
3. 421 1482 Irsik & Doll Feedyard Irsik & Doll Feedyard
4. 427 1464 Sunbelt Feeders Mid America
5. 452 1362 HRC Feedyards LLC Schurrtop Angus & Charolais
6. 422 1402 Sunbelt Feeders Gary Wedel
7. 455 1368 HRC Feedyards LLC Schurrtop Angus & Charolais
8. 444 1364 Triangle H Cattle Company Triangle H Cattle Company
9. 434 1430 Brookover Feedyard Brookover Land Enterprises
10. 426 1378 Sunbelt Feeders Tim Stout
11. 419 1436 Irsik & Doll Feedyard Brian Little
12 425 1408 Sunbelt Feeders Dale & Carol Voran
13. 443 1360 Brookover Ranch Feed Yard Brookover Land Enterprises
14. 437 1328 Turon Michal Lee Blackburn
15. 412 1438 Ingalls Feedyard Arden Peterson
16. 429 1412 Midwest Feeders JCS GP / Frank Harper
17. 436 1416 Brookover Feedyard Peterson Cattle Co
18. 438 1442 Turon Russ Peard
19. 454 1404 HRC Feedyards LLC Schurrtop Angus & Charolais
20. 453 1282 HRC Feedyards LLC Schurrtop Angus & Charolais
21. 418 1410 Nextgen Cattle Feeding DCT/Rolke
22. 440 1392 Heritage Beef LLC Heritage / Rockwell
23. 456 1246 HRC Feedyards LLC Schurrtop Angus & Charolais
24. 428 1330 Sunbelt Feeders Mid America
25. 439 1374 Heritage Beef LLC Heritage / Rockwell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.