The start of the growing season will be here soon and it is time to finish up grazing and forage plans for the upcoming year. Rangeland and pasture production in 2018 was very good with many areas of the state seeing production 10 to 30% above average. This, of course, was the result of abundant and timely rains during spring into mid-summer. While long-range weather forecasts always have some uncertainty, the Climate Prediction Center currently indicates weak El Nino conditions in the P…