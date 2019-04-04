An Iowa producer said results from his 2018 field trial indicated that a sustainable nitrogen-producing microbe could offer significant cost savings while being environmentally friendly.
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue recently announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture launched two new features on farmers.gov to help customers manage their farm loans and navigate the application process for H2A visas.
The start of the growing season will be here soon and it is time to finish up grazing and forage plans for the upcoming year. Rangeland and pasture production in 2018 was very good with many areas of the state seeing production 10 to 30% above average. This, of course, was the result of abundant and timely rains during spring into mid-summer. While long-range weather forecasts always have some uncertainty, the Climate Prediction Center currently indicates weak El Nino conditions in the P…
Our hearts are with those growers in Nebraska whom have experienced the detrimental effects of flooding and suboptimal moisture conditions. We are proud of the countless acts of heroism displayed between neighbors, both locally and from far away. We are truly Nebraska Strong.
The Springfield Livestock Marketing Center, Springfield, Missouri, April 3, reported 100% feeder cattle receipts of 1,878 head selling, compared to 1,857 head a week ago and 940 head last year, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News Service, Jefferson City, Missouri.
